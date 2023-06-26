Colombia remains firm in the leadership of the medal table of the Central American and Caribbean Games, with more medals obtained in weightlifting and artistic swimming, and is besieged by the delegations of Mexico, Cuba and Venezuela, which seeks to stand out and win more medals.

In the absence of the start of sports in which other countries would have the possibility of adding more medals, the delegations of Colombia, Mexico, Cuba and Venezuela are today the news in the contest hosted by San Salvador and Santo Domingo.

Colombia continues to dominate the disciplines of weightlifting and artistic swimming. This Sunday, in the first of these disciplines, he won four more gold medals, adding to the eleven already obtained.

Two of those medals went to weightlifter Yenny Álvarez, Colombia’s flag bearer at the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, who also ratified her favoritism, with a record including the jousts in the clean and jerk.

🚨RECORD ALERT🚨 The world champion, Yenny Álvarez🇨🇴, sets a new record for the Central American and Caribbean Games, by lifting 130 kilos in the Clean and Jerk in the 59 kg division in #SanSalvador2023. 👏 Congratulations, Champion 🇨🇴🏆🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/2e9FyVFOPx – Caribbean Sports Center (@CentroCaribeS) June 25, 2023

The current world champion of the category, who won that title last December in Bogotá, prevailed at the start of the regional tournament by lifting 99 kilograms.

In the clean and jerk, the Colombian won gold with her first attempt, which was 125 kg, so she took advantage of her second lift to raise her brand and thus even achieved the record for the games with a record of 130 kg. Álvarez gave up on her last attempt.

The other two gold medals of the day were obtained by Julieth Rodríguez and Nathalia Llamosa, who won the snatch and clean and jerk of 64 kg, respectively, and ended the golden dream of the Mexican Karla Ortiz.

Colombian gold in artistic swimming

In artistic swimming, Colombia scored one more medal and this time it was the Colombian duo made up of Gustavo Acero Sánchez and Jennifer Cerquera in the mixed technical duet test. The bronze went to the Guatemalans who compete with the emblems of Centro Caribe Sports, due to the IOC sanction of the Central American country. They are Rebeca Urías and Kevin García.

Jennifer Cerquera and Gustavo Sanchez from Colombia See also Bastianini: "I can do what I want with the GP21, we are ready to race!"

The Puerto Rican couple finished in fourth place, whose routine activated the swimmers and the public, due to the musical combination that included music by Bad Bunny and Marc Anthony. Cuba was left with fifth place.

According to the official medal table, which has not yet been updated after several disciplines have already been played today, Venezuela is in fourth place with 22 medals, 3 of them gold.

The difference, for the moment, with Colombia is less than 12 gold medals. Two of them were hung this Sunday by the Venezuelan weightlifter Julio Mayora, current Olympic runner-up in the 69 kilograms, winning in the snatch with a record of 147 kg and in the clean and jerk with a mark of 183 kg, nine more than the Mexican Jorge Cárdenas who kept the money.

El Salvador and Honduras still have not won medals in the sports event and are the only ones in Central America without doing so. The hopes of medals for the host country of the games are placed on the Pan-American medalist Roberto Hernández who aspires to three medals in archery, whose competitions begin on June 2. Meanwhile, for Honduras, his strong card is the fighter Kevin Mejía, who will see action on Thursday, June 29.

