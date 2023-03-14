A Russian warplane intercepted and struck the propeller of a US surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday. As reported by the European command of the United States in a statement, which condemned the Russian “recklessness”, they themselves subsequently shot down the drone over international waters.

After the maneuver, the United States assured that they themselves shot down the unmanned ship over international waters. “Several times before the collision, the Su-27s spilled fuel and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unfriendly and unprofessional manner. This incident demonstrates a lack of competence as well as being unsafe and unprofessional.” , reads the statement.

The White House reported that President Joe Biden is already aware of the incident that took place this morning at 7:03 am local time. At the moment there is no communication from Moscow, which on numerous occasions has expressed its concern about this type of US and allied flights.

News in development…