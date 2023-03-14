By Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A Russian Su-27 fighter jet intercepted and hit the propeller of a U.S. military MQ-9 “Reaper” surveillance drone on Tuesday, causing the aircraft to crash into the Black Sea in an incident deemed “unsafe”. ” by the United States military.

Two Russian Su-27 jets intercepted the US spy drone, and one of them collided with the object at 3:03 am (Brasília time). The fighter jets even dropped fuel on the drone before the collision and flew in front of it in unsafe maneuvers, the US military said in a statement.

“Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by Russian aircraft, resulting in an accident and the total loss of the MQ-9,” said Gen. James Hecker, who oversees the Air Force. of the US in the region, in a statement.

“In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash.”

There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

The US military said the incident followed a pattern of dangerous behavior by Russian pilots operating near aircraft flown by the US and its allies, including over the Black Sea, which lies between Europe and Asia and borders Russia. and Ukraine, among other countries.

