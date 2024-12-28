This Friday, Paco, a 70-year-old from Burgos, and Jalil, a 21-year-old young man born in Tangier, shared in And now Sonsoles your experience as participants of the Burgos Intergenerational Approach programdesigned to promote coexistence between generations and cultures.

Paco, who had spent the last 22 years living alone, signed up for this project looking for company, with one requirement: that the person speak Spanish well. This is how Jalil, a student and soccer enthusiast, came into his life.. “We understood each other the first time,” Jalil assured, while Paco nodded. “There has been no problem,” the man from Burgos confirmed during the interview.

The relationship between the two has evolved far beyond being simple roommates. Paco, who does not have children, sees something special in Jalil. “I never had children, so for me it has been a gift,” he confessed. For his part, Jalil also feels deeply grateful: “He is like a father, like a grandfather to me.”

Although everyone maintains their routines, They have learned to live together while respecting their differences.even in something as everyday as food. “He makes my food and I make mine,” Paco explained. While Paco cooks without salt and opts for a healthy diet, Jalil prefers faster options: “I am a student, I eat like students eat: pasta, tuna, a little vegetables.”

Yes indeed, The only point where they cannot agree is on football.. Paco is a Barça fan and Jalil is a Real Madrid fan, a rivalry that both face with humor.