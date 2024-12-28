Christmas is coming and lovers of ‘nail art’ we cannot let inspiration see that will clarify us definitively What will be the style of manicures that accompanies us during the most magical time of the year. But to be honest, most of the nail ideas we see start from the color red. It is not surprising, since this tone is associated with the common thread par excellence of Christmas in Spain, it has great meanings on these dates and, furthermore, it is an absolute trend today.

However, when it comes to wanting to make a difference, we all seek to get rid of the color red on our nails and Go for something more innovative and distinguished. This does not mean that we necessarily have to ask our manicurist to make us the most elaborate and, therefore, expensive design. We can continue immersed in the Christmas spirit but away from the red with other types of elements such as, for example, brightness.

Opting for manicures that contain shine or ‘glitter’ as the main element is always a good option during Christmas, since They evoke the magic and luminosity so peculiar to the season. In addition, we can wear it in a lot of ways: in a French key, on alternate nails, in small minimalist drawings, in full and a long etcetera. So, among all the elegant manicure styles that we have selected with extra glitter, below… we review our five favorites for Christmas 2024-25!

1. Complete ‘glitter’ manicure for Christmas

Complete ‘glitter’ manicure @betina_goldstein / Instagram

If we want to go with everything, bet on nails completely covered in glitter It is always a good option; and even more so at Christmas, when this element is present in a large number of decorative details, clothing items and makeup. Here we show them in silver, but in reality, Any Christmas color would look spectacular: white, green, blue, gold and even red.

3. Chrome manicure in green for Christmas

Chrome manicure in green for Christmas @betina_goldstein / Instagram

We know that ‘chrome’ effect nails are one of the big winter trends due to its iridescent shine. Therefore, this Christmas we can opt for a chrome manicure model in fir green, one of the tones that symbolize the characteristic magic of the time.

3. French manicure with golden ‘chrome’ effect for Christmas

French manicure with golden chrome effect for Christmas @simlynail / Instagram

As we said, the ‘gold chrome’ trend has completely caught on this season. So if we decide on it now and we are lucky enough to have our nails last intact for several weeks (and even a month), For the rest of January we will continue to be totally fashionable. So we could consider them a two for one: We do them at the end of December and they last almost until February.

4. Abstract French manicure with midnight blue glitter for Christmas

Abstract French Manicure with Glitter in Night Blue for Christmas @jessicawhitenailsartist / Instagram

Any French manicure will always be a trend, but even more so if we add to one of its abstract variants like the one we show in the image, which is made with ‘glitter’ in an uneven and creating a contrast spectacular between the night blue color of the base and the silver with which the tips of the nails are decorated.

5. White manicure with glitter details for Christmas

White manicure with glitter details for Christmas @_bettynails_ / Instagram

At Christmas, The color white symbolizes the divine, the spiritual and the celestial. It is for this reason that we see countless manicure designs in this tone. Although to make them a little more different, we propose alternating them with shine, glitter and small minimalist details that they achieve a unique and most Christmassy design.





