The Mexican actor Gael García Bernal learned his secret to success among film stars in the theater: knowing how to “make mistakes” and not always wanting to “reach nirvana.”

Gael García, also a 45-year-old producer He co-stars in the science fiction film “Another End,” who will compete for the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival on Saturday.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

He is accompanied in the film by the French-Argentine Berenice Bejo and the Norwegian Renate Reinsve, who became known at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, where she won the award for best actress.

The Mexican Gael García is known worldwide for his work in cinema. Photo by AFP

“When I started making movies, or in a way when movies found me, some things happened very quickly,” the actor told AFP, speaking in English, during a meeting with the press in Berlin.

Having done theater is “something important if you don't want to lose your mind” in the world of stars, he said.

“You can make mistakes. Theater is about trying things that sometimes turn out well and sometimes don't. “You don't always achieve nirvana.”

The actor Gael Garciaa favorite of international filmmakers, originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, said that he has talked about it on the set with Reinsve, who arrived at the current Berlinale with two films in English: “Another End” and “A Different Man”, a comedy about deformity and beauty.

'Casasndro', one of Gael García's recent films. Instagram photo

Reinsve has also done theater. And “we have a lot in common,” said the Mexican actor. “Suddenly, cinema came to us,” added García Bernal, who admits that he has taken some breaks in his career.

“A few years ago it stopped giving me pleasure,” until the filming of the 2013 film “No”, by Pablo Larraín and nominated for an Oscar, about the resistance to the Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, which gave him back “his joy and desire.”

“A good movie lasts a lot of years, compared to a lot of bad movies,” he joked. In short: “You shouldn't worry too much about the ups and downs.”

Join our chat and receive News from Shows on your WhatsApp