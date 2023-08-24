And Mohamed Salah had rejected at the beginning of the transfers the idea of ​​​​playing in the Saudi League, after his agent received calls and inquiries about the possibility of a deal, before he began to seriously think about leaving for Al-Ittihad.

Behind the scenes of the negotiations

The story began with Rami Abbas, Salah’s agent, receiving Saudi inquiries about Liverpool’s top scorer joining the Saudi League, so the player refused the whole matter, before his agent himself denied it on social media.

At the beginning of the story, the Egyptian international had not received an offer from a specific club in Saudi Arabia. Rather, it was just an inquiry about his opinion about moving to one of the four major clubs in Saudi Arabia affiliated with the Saudi Investment Fund, (Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, Al-Ahly, and Al-Nasr).

Last week, a serious offer arrived from Al-Ittihad Jeddah club to Salah, but the player wanted to focus on Liverpool only to succeed in scoring a goal in the first two rounds of the Premier League, and is preparing to enter the competition for the fourth golden shoe in his career.

Sources confirmed to “Sky News Arabia” that Al-Ittihad Club increased its financial offer to Salah, to reach about 5 times what the Egyptian star is currently receiving in Liverpool, so that Salah began to think seriously about accepting the offer.

Liverpool club showed great flexibility and agreed to the last offer from the Jeddah Federation, estimated at 100 million euros, while German Jurgen Klopp still had reservations about the sale process.

Mohamed Salah received, according to the sources, an offer that could not be refused, as he gets 200 million euros in a two-season contract that may be extended to 3 seasons, at a time when the Egyptian pharaoh struggled during the past seasons to increase his salary in Liverpool to 400 thousand pounds per week while he was He gets half the amount for the past years.

Salah is currently attending Liverpool training, and is focusing with his team, but he began to study the idea of ​​playing in the Saudi League and obtaining 200 million euros, to become the player with the highest income in the Saudi League after the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, the Saudi star of victory.

The federation administration is awaiting the final decision of the Egyptian international in the coming days, while Salah is studying the offer and thinking well, as he showed flexibility in discussing the offer after he had completely rejected the idea before, so that the Saudi public would wait for the decision before closing the transfer market.

The international and Saudi press is closely following Salah’s transfer deal to Al-Ittihad during the current period, as some Saudi reports confirm the player and his English club’s approval of the deal and that announcing it has become a matter of time.

While some foreign sources, headed by the most famous journalist in the transfer market, Fabrizio Romano, indicate that the deal will not take place unless Salah takes the step and asks his English club to agree to the offer and leave, indicating that the Red Club does not intend to forfeit its Egyptian star unless he wants to. leave.