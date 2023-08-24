Ostia, shots in broad daylight: helicopters in flight for manhunt

Several shots were fired today in Ostia, on the Roman coast. It happened in via Domenico Baffigo, around 3 pm. The manhunt started immediately: the agents of the Lido police station intervened on the spot but also the mobile team, assisted by a helicopter that took off from the nearby military airport of Pratica di Mare.

From the first reconstructions it seems that the man fired into the air and then fled. According to what Corriere della Sera reports, it would be a Chilean citizen, already known to the forces of order.

The episode follows the four paper bombs that exploded in the week before August 15th. Four incendiary ambushes which also alarmed the prefecture, which on August 14 had organized a committee for order and safety on the issue.