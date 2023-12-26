Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 10:48



An international operation was deployed a few days ago in Germany to arrest a resident of Alcantarilla, a fugitive from justice who should have been serving an eight-year prison sentence for trying to murder another man in Las Torres de Cotillas.

Agents of the National Police and the Madrid Fugitive Location Group, together with the European Fugitive Network, have carried out a joint investigation to proceed to the arrest, in the German town of Monchengladbach, of a man of Spanish nationality, aged 35 years of age, as he had a European Arrest and Surrender Order filed by Spain after fleeing the country after being sentenced to eight years in prison by the Provincial Court of Murcia.

During the course of an investigation initiated by agents of the National Police, they found out that a known fugitive from the town of Alcantarilla would receive a vehicle from Murcia in Germany with transportation provided by a vehicle export company for sale.

After verifying this fact, contacts were initiated with the competent police authorities in the place where he was taking refuge to process the European Arrest and Surrender Order (OEDE) that he had in force for having escaped from justice in Spain.

With the information obtained, an international device coordinated by the three participating police units was planned, alerting the German authorities of the danger of the fugitive since he had been detected with firearms on previous occasions.

Finally, when he was going to buy and sell the vehicle, the agents deployed in the city of Monchengladbach proceeded to arrest him after establishing a static control device developed by the German Police.

The judicial claim of the person involved was decreed due to events that occurred in Las Torres de Cotillas last June 2017, when the detainee tried to murder another man by hitting him in the head with a baseball bat, causing him many blows. of various considerations throughout the body that put his life at risk.

The detainee must undergo the European surrender procedure to serve the sentence indicated through the National Court.