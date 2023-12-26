Latin American countries are showing serious interest in BRICS, despite the fact that Argentina has taken “time to think.” This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on December 26 at a meeting of the commission of the General Council of the United Russia party on international cooperation and support of compatriots abroad.

According to him, the association is about a kind of cooperation network thrown over the traditional lines “North-South”, “West-East” with the inclusion of new members in BRICS, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ), Iran and Ethiopia.

“Of course, Argentina has now taken a time out to think. Latin America's interest in our association is not very strong, but with the entry of new members, of course, the work will become more multifaceted. Reaching an agreement will take more time, but when work is done with countries that sometimes do not exactly profess creative approaches and a consensus is reached, this kind of consensus is worth a lot,” the minister said.

He noted that such agreements are “stronger, more durable, more reliable” than decisions that in Western associations are made “by decree of the hegemon.”

Lavrov also said that about 30 states want to establish partnerships with BRICS, in addition to those countries that have already joined the ranks of the association’s members. The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded that Moscow will continue to work to ensure that the association strengthens its position as one of the pillars of a multipolar world.

Earlier, on December 14, the Russian diplomatic department reported that the Russian Federation will continue to strengthen its position in Latin America and the Caribbean. The ministry emphasized that the growing role of the region as one of the influential centers of the emerging multipolar world fully meets Russian interests.

In the end, Russian President Vladimir Putin, within the framework of the Russia-Latin America parliamentary conference, said that Moscow is ready to build interaction with the region and wants to cooperate closely with its integration associations.

BRICS is an interstate association that was founded in June 2006 within the framework of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum with the participation of the ministers of economy of Brazil, Russia, India and China. It was later joined by the Republic of South Africa.