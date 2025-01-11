Even though Terelu Campos and Alejandra Rubio They are living one of the happiest stages of their lives after the arrival of little Carlo Jr, the beginning of GH Duo has returned to raise controversies about the current boyfriend influencer, Carlo Costanzia.

One of the new contestants of the format has made some very surprising statements in her first days of the contest: Jeimy Baez He was Costanzia’s partner before he became the collaborator’s son-in-law.

As if that were not enough for the Campos family, Báez gave an interview before entering Guadalix’s house for the program Fridayin which he would question the behavior of Mar Flores’ son in front of all of Spain.

In the preview of this interview you can see how Jeimy Báez attacks his ex-partner again, just as he did a year ago, when the new relationship between him and Alejandra Rubio was confirmed. This time, the contestant described Carlo Costanzia as “calculating and capricious.” “Currently he is a fraudster and repeat offender. He he sees a pretty girl and stops the collection. He even told me that it is like that because that is how he has been taught,” he revealed.

“He is a boy who lives beyond his means, he is capricious and likes luxuries, expensive things. It is difficult to adapt to real life when you have had a lot and are that materialistic. I have been very stupid with money, he He is a fan of online tournamentsjust like his father, and I was there for him every time he lost, the money was mine, I won it and he spent it. When I came back from working eight hours, he was lying on the couch, I always found him like that,” Báez added.

“With me it was going to be difficult to have the standard of living I wanted, but with his new couple has achieved it. You can say that it is his modus operandi, he has managed to survive. I have heard how he himself advised his brothers to do that, to get close to someone famous to live better. I think that more than love is necessity,” said the Dominican.

Terelu’s request and Alejandra’s hint

Given this situation, which has raised a great controversy on social networks and has reached the Campos family suddenly, Terelu has made a requestwhile her daughter has firmly left a hint on her Instagram profile.

Indirect from Alejandra Rubio in her Instagram ‘stories’. INSTAGRAM

“The only thing I want to say is that I do not know the life of this girl with the father of my grandson and that I hope that as colleagues and the public you understand me… If I do not speak, no one will be able to come and say that they are coming to answer me. You have to understand me, my family has nothing to see in the history that she has been able to live”, she expressed excitedly and hurt.

For her part, Alejandra Rubio has not remained silent about it either, and the fact is that the now mother has not let the contestant’s words affect her family, but she has done it in a different way. The influencer has published a photo of a book in which the following phrase appears underlined: “It is sad to know that The truth will never be as attractive as the lie that others paint“.