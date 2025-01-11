























































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting FC St Pauli – Eintracht Frankfurt of the Bundesliga, which is played at Millerntor-Stadion at 3:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

FC St Pauli – Eintracht Frankfurt

Classification and statistics between FC St Pauli – Eintracht Frankfurt

FC St Pauli comes to the match after having faced each other the day before



Stuttgart



while Eintracht Frankfurt played their last Bundesliga match against



Mainz 05



. He FC St Pauli currently occupies the position number 14 of the Bundesliga with 14 points, while their rival,

Eintracht Frankfurtoccupies the place 3 with 30 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Bundesliga matches of the day, the FC St Pauli schedule, the Eintracht Frankfurt schedule and the Bundesliga statistics. You can also check the Bundesliga standings.