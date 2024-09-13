Gerard Piqué reappeared in a live broadcast on social media with influencer Ibaí Llanos, with whom he is preparing a new season of the Kings League. And in the middle of that conversation, he made an incredible confession.

Piqué is 37 years old and has been playing in the lower divisions of FC Barcelona since he was 10. However, his professional debut was at Manchester United, with whom he played his first match in 2004.

After a year on loan to Zaragoza and a return to England, in 2008 he was bought by Barcelona, in exchange for five million euros. He remained there until November 2002, when he announced his retirement, amid the storm caused by his separation from the Colombian singer Shakira.

The incredible confession of Gerard Piqué to Ibai Llanos

Despite having had an 18-year career as a professional footballer, Piqué confessed to Llanos that he did not always enjoy his job.

“There are times when I don’t feel like it. This is a drama, now I have to play football in the morning… It’s not cool (I don’t like it)”, explained Piqué.

The former defender and former Barça captain continued to talk about the subject, while Ibaí Llanos made gestures to keep from laughing.

“To think that going every day at 9 in the morning, at 10 in the morning, dressing in shorts, rehearsing tactics, making strategic plays, is a pain (something unbearable) between you and me!” he insisted.

“Yes, it is very cool to be a footballer, but it is not that appealing. It is not every day that we feel like playing football when we have been playing football for 20 or 25 years,” he concluded.

Piqué won 36 titles, between FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester United and the Spanish national team, with which he was world champion in 2010 and European champion in 2008 and 2012. However, despite his successes, he made it clear that he did not always have the spirit to kick the ball and work.

