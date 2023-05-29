The seven voters registered in Villaroya, a small village in the province of La Rioja, broke the previous record of 32 seconds.

“I don’t know if I will get all seven votes, but it is almost certain that I will,” current mayor Salvador Perez, who has been in office since 1973, told Spanish media.

Perez added that the residents of Villaroya are “well trained” and ready to cast their ballots as soon as the polls open.

After 29 seconds and 52 milliseconds, Villaroya became the first region in Spain to finish voting.

Perez was quoted by the BBC as saying that the citizens of his village are driven by a sense of rivalry with another Spanish village, Ilan de Vacas in Castilla-La Mancha, which has only three registered voters.

The local elections in Spain are seen as a test run for parliamentary elections scheduled for the end of the year.