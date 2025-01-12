A child’s education is something that depends mainly on his or her parents or legal guardians. However, it is known that many people put the weight of this on the school teachers to which these minors must be taken as an obligation.

Despite this differentiation between types of education, both greatly influence the youngest members of the home. In relation to school activity, children attend, at least, 175 days a year to class from Monday to Friday and the number of hours in the second cycle of Early Childhood and Primary education is 25 per week, according to the Ministry of Education Spanish.

Thus, teachers must teach their subjects on the corresponding schedule and meeting the required objectives, so that at the end of each quarter the competencies of each student are assessed. Depending on the school stage, the way of evaluating may vary but, if we focus above all on the primary school children, It is known that homework is one of the common elements in almost all schools.

A psychologist questions whether children are given homework

Regarding these, he has given his opinion the psychologist Alberto Solerwho has a Master’s Degree in Clinical and Health Psychology, is a European specialist in Psychotherapy (EuroPsy) and has more than 18 years of experience in psychotherapy, in addition to being the director of his own psychology center in Valencia. Thus, according to the professional’s criteria, the duties “they are not a good idea.”









As he clarifies in a post on his Instagram, he is not talking “about a specific task for a specific student, but about those systematic and indiscriminate duties that are sent to the entire class, aimed at compensating for what has not been possible to advance in the classroom. For Soler, these are the problems of sending typical homework:

They induce inequality (harm low incomes)

They do not benefit the most retarded students

The most advantaged do not need them

Interfere with family free time

They reduce rest and disconnection time

Students’ stress and anxiety increase

They do not pay attention to diversity

“Be careful, I’m not saying it, it’s what the Department of Education in Valencia says,” emphasizes Soler, who also relies on indications from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the OECD (Organization for Cooperation and Development). Economic Development, which “indicated that Spain is the fifth country where children do the most hours of homework».