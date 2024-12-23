The ‘First Dates’ restaurant remains open during the Christmas holidays. It was the night of Monday, December 23, when he received at his facilities Aleix (19), a young man from Girona who arrived with very clear ideas regarding his prototype of a girl. “Shorter than me, if she’s taller I’m not interested,” she said. And that it was ‘catalaneta’. He claimed not to be very radical in that, it was enough for him “that he speaks Catalan to me, that he likes Catalan and that he loves Catalonia as I love it.” However, that point failed Aleix enough to give him a hard time.

“First of all, where are you from?” he asked. Laura Boado to April (18), the quote from the physical education student. The assistant of Carlos SobIt was believed that the thing was when he found out that the girl was from Barcelona. But nothing to see.

AleixAt first, it did not impress April. “I have had neither a good nor a bad impression,” she commented. And I had seen it on Tik Tok. He too was left cold by the encounter. Starting the evening talking about sports didn’t help the spark arise either. He couldn’t be with a sedentary person, and when it comes to exercise she only practices ‘sofing’. At most, “I run to catch the train and that’s it.”

The language ends up dynamiting the appointment

Although the real disagreement between the two would come later. Aleix He was very interested in talking about the language. “Are you used to speaking Spanish?” he wanted to know. “I speak both languages, but in my day-to-day life I speak Spanish,” his date explained, adding that his entire family lives outside of Catalonia. But April He had already realized that “for him it was very important that I was Catalan.” “The fact that he was Catalan was good for me because it is close, but not because he was Catalan,” he replied.









«I could be Catalan, but he doesn’t speak Catalan to me. I haven’t even noticed his accent,” he addressed, for his part, Aleix. Furthermore, the young man became interested in his date’s political ideas, first confessing his own. «I am from Catalonia, Catalonia. I am leftist. “I want the independence of Catalonia,” he revealed.

The two young people during their date



«It’s just that I don’t care about politics. I want Spain, Catalonia and that they continue to be from the same territory. But it does not go beyond politics,” said the young woman.

Given how little they had gotten along, the final decision for both of them was clear. But just in case, Aleix He took it upon himself to clarify the reasons why he did not want a second date.

“I feel very good speaking in Catalan and you have pointed out to me that you speak a lot of Spanish and that is why I would not have a second date.”