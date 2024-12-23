“Loyalty is carried in the soul,” highlights the club in its latest spot for the 2024 festivities.

Atlético de Madrid promotes Responsible pet adoption in its 2024 Christmas campaign with the title ‘Comandante y Cartón’ launched this Monday, and in which it highlights loyalty, which “is carried in the soul.”

"Loyalty is carried in the soul," highlights the club in its latest Christmas spot for the 2024 holidays, in which it promotes responsible adoption and gives visibility to abused or abandoned pets, as expressed on its website.

In this campaign, through an emotional video, the protagonists are two dogs, Comandante and Cartón, are the protagonists. The first of them, with more experience in the shelter, is in charge of caring for and adapting the second, with whom he ends up uniting a strong bond of loyalty.

In addition, the club, which provides a list of pets to adopt on its website, gives a series of advice when facing a process of this type. From reviewing collaborating associations and animals looking for a new homeuntil you fill out the adoption form and mark all the animals that interest you, so that later those entities can contact those interested to start the process or provide more information.