Mercedes, the crisis continues

Also at Suzuka there Mercedes it went into total confusion. A weekend that started off well, with Lewis Hamilton who said he was largely satisfied with the performance of the W15 on a track like the Japanese one, where it is usually very difficult to cover the structural gaps in a car. Instead, starting from qualifying, it was the “usual” Mercedes: without pace, mediocre on the flying lap and with drivers who for various reasons are unmotivated.

This is perhaps the team's worst moment since returning to Formula 1 (in 2010). It is certainly the worst of Toto Wolff's winning management. This is also recognized within the team, which has just published a self-deprecating meme.

The Mercedes tweet

In the tweet published by Mercedes you can see this year's W15 and the W11 that blew away the competition in 2020: “If you don't love me at my worst (referring to W15)you don't deserve me at my best (the W11)”.

A self-deprecating message, which admits the team's profound difficulties, but also a rallying call for the fans to prevent them from becoming discouraged. The season can still be straightened out, but clear ideas and precise developments are needed, like those that Ferrari had last year. Of course, the machine that was supposed to “go back to being a machine” isn't there yet. For that in Brackley they still have to wait, and who knows how long.