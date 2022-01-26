Popular Belarusian journalist and blogger Nikita Melkozerov, who left the country in the summer of 2021 due to fear of political persecution, revealed the details of his emigration from Minsk to Vilnius. In an interview with blogger Yuri Dudyu on YouTube he said that he left Belarus through Russia. Melkozerov also admitted that he sometimes feels a strong homesickness.

“I left through Russia. It so happened that there was news about the detention of Sasha (journalist and blogger Alexander Ivulin – approx. “Tapes.ru”), and I immediately began calling medical centers about the covid test, ”Melkozerov described the move.

The blogger said that he passed and received a PCR test in two days, and then bought a train ticket to St. Petersburg. He clarified that he chose the railway, not the plane, in order to avoid having to contact the border guards.

Melkozerov noted that, having arrived in Vilnius, he experienced euphoria for some time because of the feeling of freedom. However, this feeling, the blogger added, quickly ended. He also admitted that sometimes he misses Belarus very much. “When I’m especially sad, <...> I think that for the opportunity to drink coffee somewhere near Chelyuskintsev Park [в Минске] I would kill. Or for the opportunity to go to Grodno for the weekend. It hurts, in fact, ”complained Melkozerov.

