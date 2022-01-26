The Colombian soccer league advances in its second day, with Santa Fe as partial leader, in the absence of the complement of the day, between Wednesday and Thursday.

Sannta Fe showed progress, left behind the anguish of the debut against La Equidad and had forcefulness to beat a very weak Golden Eagles this Tuesday, in El Campín, with a 3-0 that allows them to add three after five games without doing it in League.

For its part, Millonarios drew 0-0 against Bucaramanga, in a game with few emotions.

In addition, Envigado defeated Deportivo Pasto 1-0.

Wednesday matches

Deportivo Cali and Deportes Tolima will repeat the Colombian league final on Wednesday on the second day of the Apertura Tournament, to which both teams arrive after losing in their first game and with their sights set on getting the three points.

Equity vs. Eleven Caldas 2 pm

Jaguars vs. Cortuluá 4:05 pm

Cali vs. Tolima 6:10 p.m.

National vs. Junior 8:15 p.m.

The day is complemented on Thursday with the matches:

Magdalena vs. alliance 4 pm

Patriots vs. Medellin 6:05 p.m.

Pereira vs. America 8:10 p.m.

partial positions

POSITIONS PT PJ

1 Independent Santa Fe 4 2

2 Millionaires 4 2

3 Junior 3 1

4 Oil Alliance 3 1

5 Cordoba Jaguars 3 1

6 America of Cali 3 1

7 Independent Medellin 3 1

8 Envigado 3 2

9 Atletico Bucaramanga 2 2

10 Athletic National 1 1

11 Fairness 1 1

12 Magdalena Union 1 1

13 Cortuluá 1 1

14 Eleven Caldas 1 1

15 Golden Eagles 1 2

16 Deportivo Cali 0 1

17 Deportivo Pereira 0 1

18 Sports Tolima 0 1

19 Boyaca Patriots 0 1

20 Sports Grass 0 2

