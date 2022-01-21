A German traveler who passed through Dubai Airport transit from his country, heading to Thailand, discovered that there is a pleasant surprise waiting for him on the return flight when he lands again at Dubai Airport. In it, whether he was in Germany or in Dubai during the short hours he spent in transit at the airport, or in Thailand, which he arrived in shocked and sad.

Regarding the details of the incident, the Acting Director of the General Department of Airport Security in Dubai Police, Brigadier Hamouda in Suwayda Al-Amiri, said that the traveler, Siegfried Tlbach, a German national, traveled from his homeland, Germany, through Dubai International Airport “transit” for a short vacation in Thailand, and after arriving at the hotel there, he discovered His loss of a bag containing a large sum of money 33 thousand and 600 euros, to be deeply shocked and saddened, especially since he could not remember when and where he lost the bag, at the German Dusseldorf Airport, Dubai or Thailand.

He added that the tourist ended his short vacation, acknowledging the loss of the bag, and on his way back from the same route and when he arrived at Dubai International Airport “transit”, he was surprised by a policeman from the finds department at the airport who stopped him, checked his personal data, and returned the bag with all its contents.

He added that the man was stunned, as he lost hope of finding the money again, and did not comprehend reaching it so simply, and expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the airport staff, stressing that Dubai is a city of security, safety and reassurance.

Al Ameri stressed that Dubai Police has professional human cadres supported by advanced technologies to monitor any missing or neglected items in order to preserve the security of individuals and their property, and to establish feelings of security and reassurance.

For his part, the Head of the Excavations Department, Major Muhammad Khalifa Al-Kamda, explained that as soon as the bag containing the amount and some personal contents was found, it was handed over to the department, which was able to identify its owner, and determine his travel path in coordination with Emirates Airlines employees, and then it was confirmed that He will return to his country via Dubai International Airport, so the department took the necessary measures and arrangements to receive the traveler and hand him over his money in a surprise that made him very happy.



