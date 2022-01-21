Dubai (Etihad)

The first round of the African Nations Cup recorded many strange phenomena, including the loss of the Tunisian team for three penalties in 3 matches, and through 3 different players, as the “jinx” chased the “Carthage Eagles” team, and entered the hearts of the players, regarding dealing with Penalties . A strange incident occurred in the Limbe City Stadium in Cameroon, when the Tunisian team missed three penalties in 3 matches, in the African Cup competitions, all of which were carried out on the same goal, where the “jinx” appeared in his head, and caused the “Carthage Eagles” to lose two important matches and qualify for the round of 16 from the third place in the sixth group.

Wahbi Khazri missed the first penalty kick against Mali in the first match, and prevented Tunisia from leveling and losing with a clean goal.

Youssef Msakni missed the second penalty kick in the second match against Mauritania, where the post prevented him from scoring the fifth goal for his country.

As for the third penalty kick, which was missed by the “Carthage Eagles”, it was by Seif El-Din Al-Jaziri in the last match in the group stage against Gambia, and caused “the turn of the table” against the Tunisian team and the loss of the match with a goal.

Wasting penalty kicks caused a “tidal wave” of criticism, regarding the technical staff’s poor selection of the most appropriate players to implement them and score goals, as wasting them cost Tunisia dearly to occupy third place in the group with only 3 points.

It is noteworthy that the Tunisian national team is facing a difficult confrontation in the round of 16, meeting Nigeria, the leader of Group D, with a “full mark” at the Romédi Adjia stadium, amid many absences, due to infection with the Corona virus.