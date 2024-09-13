The continue rumors on a possible State of Play of Sony PlayStation coming this month, fueled once again by Jeff Grubb, a well-known journalist and part-time leaker who has also reported practically a exact date for this event: it would be September 24th.

The volcanic character in question is a well-known face in the context of rumors, but it must be said that in the past he has also proven to be precise in his predictions, although not always. In short, his reliability is not total, but his curriculum leads us to take his statements into consideration, especially when they insist on the same concept.

During the recent episode of Giant Bomb’s Game Mess Mornings video podcast, Grubb would have revealed the information in question: the new State of Play will be held in 12 days, therefore the September 24th 2024, considering that the video dates back to a few hours ago, yesterday.