The continue rumors on a possible State of Play of Sony PlayStation coming this month, fueled once again by Jeff Grubb, a well-known journalist and part-time leaker who has also reported practically a exact date for this event: it would be September 24th.
The volcanic character in question is a well-known face in the context of rumors, but it must be said that in the past he has also proven to be precise in his predictions, although not always. In short, his reliability is not total, but his curriculum leads us to take his statements into consideration, especially when they insist on the same concept.
During the recent episode of Giant Bomb’s Game Mess Mornings video podcast, Grubb would have revealed the information in question: the new State of Play will be held in 12 days, therefore the September 24th 2024, considering that the video dates back to a few hours ago, yesterday.
Any more news coming from Sony?
This isn’t the first time the VentureBeat journalist has reported something like this: last month he had already started supporting the idea of a State of Play in September, albeit with different and not so precise dates.
Initially, it seemed that the event would fall between the 19th and 20th, while at this point it is being talked about for the following week.
Even other leakers who had correctly predicted the PS5 Pro announcement for this September seem to agree that there could be another Sony event at the moment, and a State of Play is the main suspect, although there is no information about its contents.
According to another rumor that has emerged in recent days, although quite suspicious, the new presentation event could be based on third-party titles, perhaps in line with a small-scale initiative, although the long silence that characterizes the PlayStation Studios It could also lead to some announcements from Sony’s first parties.
#PlayStation #State #Play #coming #month #specific #date #leaker
Leave a Reply