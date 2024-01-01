Monday, January 1, 2024, 17:31



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The residents of Pinar de Campoverde are still not calm. They claim that the robberies in homes have not stopped and they think that the City Council raised its bells too soon when announcing this past week the arrest of a man with an international arrest warrant, according to what the Civil Guard tells this newspaper in Romania. .

Everything indicates that this individual has little to do with the nighttime assaults that are taking place in this district-urbanization in the interior of Pilar de la Horadada. According to the neighbors, these last days of 2023 have been spent again carrying out citizen raids against the criminals. And on the 30th, they say, they tried to rob a house again.

«Same people, same clothes. They were recorded jumping into the plot of one house, we assume, to access others. But there were no more warnings, neither the Police saw anything, nor the Civil Guard,” they say.

“It seemed like good news to us that they caught a person, but they didn't catch him stealing or anything.” The City Council's announcement of the arrest, they fear, may have caused some neighbors to lower their guard and this has been taken advantage of by the criminals to do their thing again.

«Last night the neighbors went out into the street again, to look for them, to want this nightmare to end. For us, they are not medals that we want to wear. “It is our homes, our families and children that are at stake.”