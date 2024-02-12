The arrival of the new version of Windows 11 24H2 scheduled for autumn will not allow the use of the Microsoft operating system on older PCs.

Since the arrival of Windows 11, Microsoft has profoundly changed the way it manages updates for its operating system, publishing small minor updates – the so-called "Moment" – every few months and reserving the introduction of the new version and the most advanced features for large "major updates". We already know that the new official version of Windows 11 24H2 will arrive next fall and in recent weeks the first information has emerged on some of the important innovations that will accompany it. What we were not aware of, however, is that with the next version of the Microsoft-branded OS, Windows 11 can no longer be installed on older PCs. But what is the reason for this choice? And above all, what will be the configurations that will no longer be able to use the new versions of Windows 11?

Which PCs will be retired? With the arrival of the next major update, old PCs will not be able to install and use Windows 11 The arrival of Windows 11 24H2 will bring interesting features, many of which are linked to the now omnipresent AI. In the last few hours, the possibility has emerged online that the new version of Microsoft's operating system will introduce an integrated upscaling technology, based on artificial intelligence and which should be called Super Resolution. Although at the moment the information on this feature is limited to some screenshots published by insiders, if the news were confirmed it would bring into the hands of PC gamers a further tool for improving the graphics and performance of their games, regardless of the GPU used. At the same time, however, everyone computers with CPUs without the POPCNT instruction will no longer be able to install and start Windows 11not even using "unofficial" versions: in short, on PCs that are around 15 years old it will no longer be possible to use the latest Microsoft operating system, albeit extremely slowly.