The Israeli army said that gunmen threw explosive materials at soldiers who were at a nearby military site.

He added in a statement, “The soldiers responded by using riot dispersal means and live ammunition,” but he did not confirm the young man’s death.

Health officials identified the Palestinian as Milad Munther Al-Rai (16 years old), and he was shot in the back at the entrance to the Al-Arroub camp.

The West Bank has witnessed an escalation in violence over the past 18 months.

Local Palestinian media said that Israeli forces fired live bullets and tear gas at young men in the Arroub refugee camp in the south of the West Bank during a raid.