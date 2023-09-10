Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/09/2023 – 18:13

If the first third of the Youth Games had a rhythmic gymnastics athlete (Fernanda Alvaz from São Paulo) as the main medalist among girls, the intermediate phase of the event, held in Ribeirão Preto (SP), has another gymnast as the protagonist – now in artistic modality. This is Nicole Bello from Rio Grande do Sul, who won gold in four events: individual all-around, team, jump and solo.

The competition continues until the 16th, with broadcast of the TV Brasil. Check out next week’s schedule at the end of the text.

At 12 years old, Nicole was not born when fellow countrywoman Daiane dos Santos became world gymnastics champion in 2003, to the sound of crying little Brazilian. Even so, according to the young woman, the choice of the same song to shine at Ginásio de Esportes Docão – in Sertãozinho (SP), a city neighboring Ribeirão Preto – was a tribute to the Brazilian gymnastics star.

“Daiane comes from the same club as me [Grêmio Náutico União, de Porto Alegre], so she is my inspiration. But my technician also thought it was a good idea, because I really like artistic and Brazilian music in this style. I love doing the floor and jump, events in which I am excelling. But the choreography with this song has a huge responsibility on Daiane”, highlighted Nicole, when site of the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB).

Results at the Youth Games are not isolated. In 2022, for example, Nicole was a gold (team) and silver (individual) medalist in the South American Children’s Championship, held in Guayaquil, Ecuador. She also has podiums in Brazilian children’s and youth championships.

“The medals are the result of my training. It’s a lot of dedication, every day, and I came here to win. I didn’t come as a joke. I always go all out, of course, respecting my opponents. There are also my technicians, who are always correcting me, and my colleagues who help me a lot. So, it’s all part of it and that’s why I got here.”

Masculine

The artistic gymnastics competitions, which began on Wednesday (6), came to an end on Friday (8). In the men’s category, the highlight was Pedro Silvestre from São Paulo, who also won four gold medals (rings, vault, parallel bars and bars). On Thursday (7), he had already won a silver (teams) and a bronze (individual overall).

“I really enjoyed this competition, because I was able to concentrate much more on making the devices. Yesterday [quinta]I was a little scattered, but today [sexta] I was much better. I came with the expectation of winning medals in all the events I would compete in, so it worked out”, said Pedro, on the COB page.

The intermediate phase of the Youth Games ends this Sunday (10), with the indoor volleyball finals. Starting on Tuesday (12), the final stage of the event begins, which will involve seven disciplines: fencing, archery, beach volleyball, swimming, open water, handball and basketball.

Transmissions from TV Brasil

Tuesday (12)

9am – swimming

Wednesday (13)

9am – swimming

Thursday (14)

9am – swimming

4pm – beach volleyball finals

Saturday (16)

11am – handball finals