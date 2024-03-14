New York University Abu Dhabi announced the appointment of Widad Bouchamaoui, Nobel Peace Prize winner, as Professor of the Practice of Diplomacy and Conflict Resolution, effective April 1. Tunisian Widad Bouchmaoui is known for her extensive experience in various fields such as international business, community engagement, negotiation, crisis management, and women’s empowerment.

Bouchamaoui was a pivotal figure in the Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet, where she played an active role in the committee receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for 2015.

A number of parties praised the Quartet for its crucial contributions to the development of pluralistic democracy in Tunisia, including organizing presidential and legislative elections, and ratifying the Tunisian constitution in 2014.

Following these achievements, she assumed the role of peace envoy, where she contributed to strengthening the crucial role of dialogue in resolving crises around the world.

In addition to her efforts for peace, Widad Bouchamaoui achieved a political breakthrough as the first woman to assume the presidency of the Tunisian Union of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts, where she played a pivotal role in promoting investment and mediation in labor disputes.

Her career also includes leadership positions in several organizations, thanks to her extensive experience in the field of business and conflict resolution.

NYU Abu Dhabi Vice President Mariette Westerman said: “NYU Abu Dhabi is honored to have Widad Bouchamaoui, who has taken over the teaching duties of a very popular course this academic year. I am also pleased to announce her joining after we recently celebrated International Women’s Day, because she is among a rapidly growing group of women.” Nobel Prize winners, an honor that has always been reserved for men.

In turn, NYU Abu Dhabi Dean, Arlie Peters, said: “Widad Bouchmaoui’s journey, from promoting democracy and peace in Tunisia to leading global dialogues on conflict resolution, makes her an invaluable addition to our academic community, and the decision to appoint her reinforces the university’s commitment to providing diverse and profound educational experiences.” “It will prepare our students to face the world’s most pressing challenges.”

Professor Widad's academic and professional honors include a master's degree in public administration from Harvard Kennedy School, several honorary doctorates, and prestigious awards such as the Legion of Honor and the Order of the Pole Star.

Widad Bouchamawi’s joining NYU Abu Dhabi reinforces the university’s efforts and dedication to building a vibrant community and its support for distinguished researchers with their research, teaching, and ability to inspire students in the United Arab Emirates and abroad.