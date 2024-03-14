Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/14/2024 – 21:06

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said this Thursday, 14th, in a report on the economic outlook for Switzerland, that the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS last year “raised new risks and challenges” to financial stability. from the country.

According to the report, the acquisition process was carried out in an accelerated manner, without following the regulatory process for systemically important banks, or “banks too big to fail”. The way in which the acquisition took place, according to the OECD, “raises questions about the regulation and supervision of large banks in the future”.

According to the institution, UBS was already a systemically important bank before the acquisition, and has now reached a worrying level, while it has until 2030 to comply with global rules for systemically important banks.

Furthermore, the OECD highlights that the Swiss real estate market has now begun to show signs of weakening, but the sector's vulnerabilities remain. As a result, large increases in interest rates or other shocks can result in sharp price corrections, leading to the deterioration of banks' mortgage portfolios.