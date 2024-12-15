A new protest against Altri macrocellulose once again overflows the streets of Santiago

This Sunday, the Plaza del Obradoiro once again experienced an impressive demonstration against Altri macrocellulose in Palas de Rei. Tens of thousands of protesters from all over Galicia collapsed the streets of the old town of Santiago, chanting slogans about the defense of natural heritage and against the Altri project. “Rueda recúa, a auga non é túa” (Wheel recoil, the water is not yours), was one of the most chanted phrases, in addition to a tireless “Altri non”, which resonated in the Obradoiro, where they passed through a stage representatives of various sectors, who criticized “colonial extractivism and the exploitation of our natural resources.”

The demonstration took place at all times in a festive atmosphere, with a very long blue cloth of dozens of meters carried by the attendees, which covered a long stretch of the route symbolizing the defense of nature and the Ulla River, the river on which the threat of Altri macrocellulose. According to a report made public by the Galician Culture Council, macrocellulose would generate 62 tons of chemical waste that would be dumped into this river, which in turn flows into the Ría de Arousa.

Collectives in defense of this estuary and shellfish harvesting were also present at this massive demonstration. The influx of people has been of such magnitude that the organization repeatedly asked over the public address system for people to vacate the Obradoiro to make room for the rest of the protesters. Two hours after the start there was still a large crowd without advancing in the Alameda de Santiago, the place where it started.

The leader of the BNG, Ana Pontón, and representatives of parties such as Sumar and Podemos were present at the demonstration, as well as numerous cultural and environmental protection associations, although the leader of the PSdG, Gómez Besteiro, was not present. “It is a historic demonstration. Rueda must stop being Altri’s commercial and listen to the citizens who do not want this macrocellulose in the heart of the country,” Pontón declared to the media before beginning the tour to protest against this project that “puts 8,000 jobs and the work of rural and sea people.”

Among the thousands of protesters there were entire families, from adults to babies, moved by the vindication of the environment in places such as the Touro mine, Larouco or the Xurés mountain range. “We discovered that those who are conservative now do not like to conserve,” Lugo writer Lois Pérez joked in the final manifesto, while recalling that “the possible revolution is to conserve our natural heritage and provide a possible future to the following generations.” ”.

The protests against Altri’s macrocellulose intensify a few weeks before the Xunta rules on the project

The most exciting moment of the demonstration came when the large blue cloth measuring dozens of meters that symbolized the Ulla River, entered the Plaza del Obradoiro carried by hundreds of anonymous people of all ages. “Tomorrow on TVG they will say that there was a historic influx of pilgrims to the 12 o’clock mass,” said presenter Lois Pérez ironically, in a direct jab at the information manipulation and advertorials that pulp promoters have paid for in recent days in various media.