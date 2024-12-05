

12/05/2024



Updated at 12:23 p.m.





A good number of sevilla fans they have felt scammed by the sports brand Castorewhich you saw Sevilla FC for three seasons, since They have not received the t-shirts they bought last week on the occasion of ‘Black Friday’. The disappointment has been increasing when, via email, they have been informed of the refund of the cost of the purchased t-shirts but not the shipping costs of a request that has not been sent.

It has been through the messages published by these hundreds of Sevilla fans on social networks in which the disappointment and outrage with the British sports brand of those affected, who wanted take advantage of discounts of up to 70 percent in several products, including three game jerseys from the current season.

Thus things, for example, adult t-shirts for men They were sold for the value of 25.5 euros, for the 85 euros they usually cost without these discounts for ‘Black Friday’. The sale spread among Sevilla fans who quickly sold out practically all stocks in a few hours. But after a week without having the orders, the Sevillistas who purchased these items received a email in which they were informed of the refund of the price of t-shirtsbut not the 5 euros of the costs of a shipment that has not been made.

One more notch in the bad image of the club for his fans as victimsalthough this time because of the sports brand that has been designing Sevilla FC’s kits and sportswear for three seasons.