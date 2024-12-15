Gregg Musgrove, a 56-year-old American, has found a real treasure in an abandoned storage room in California: cassettes and DAT tapes containing unreleased songs by Michael Jackson.

According to reports The Hollywood ReporterMusgrove came across this discovery after an associate contacted him on a storage room that he had bought recently in Van Nuys, a district of the San Fernando Valley, in Los Angeles.

The warehouse once belonged to Bryan Loren, a music producer and singer, and in it Musgrove found tapes containing twelve unreleased songs of the king of pop, which he worked on before his album Dangerousaround 1989 and 1991.

“I’ve visited all the fan sites. Some of them (the songs) are rumored to exist, some have leaked a little“Musgrove told the American media.

In the inventory carried out by Musgrove there are audio tracks in which you can hear Jackson talking to someone elsesupposedly Bryan Loren, about the recording and creative process, as well as other unreleased songs. “I hear all this and I get goosebumps because no one has heard it before,” Musgrove confessed. “Hearing Michael Jackson talk and joke was really cool,” he added.

Among the unreleased songs there is one titled Don’t Believe It (Don’t believe it), which seems to refer to the rumors that were circulating about the singer in the media, and whose style coincides with the type of music that Jackson released at that time. On another track the artist is heard explaining the meaning of a song call Seven Digits (Seven digits), which is the identification number given to bodies found in a morgue.

Another of the curious tracks that can be heard on these tapes is titled Truth on Youthand it would be a rap duet between Michael Jackson and rapper LL Cool J.

Despite this important discovery, it is very likely that fans of the king of pop will ever be able to listen to the content of these tapes. Musgrove and his lawyer contacted the Jackson Estate, the entity in charge of managing the singer’s estate, at the beginning of the year. declined to buy the tapesbut sent him a letter regarding the ownership of these cassettes that makes it clear that neither he nor anyone who may purchase the tapes in the future will ever own the copyrights to these recordings or compositions, but rather they belong to the Jackson Estate. In practice, this means that the tapes They can never be made public.

The Jackson Estate, for its part, has explained to The Hollywood Reporter that the actual master recordings of these Michael Jackson tracks “were already in our possession.” “It must be clear to everyone that the ownership and exploitation rights of the recordings remain the property of MJJP Records and that nothing commercial or otherwise can be done with the copies in DAT format,” concludes a representative of this entity.