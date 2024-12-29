A new outbreak of bird flu has been detected in a domestic poultry farm in Normandy, northwest of Francea country that is at maximum risk for this animal disease since November 8.

The Prefecture of the department of Eure announced this Saturday the new case of bird flu in the municipality of La Poterie Mathieu, confirmed by the Ploufragan reference laboratory in a decree in which it established a regulated area.

This area has a protection area in eight municipalitiesincluding that of La Poterie Mathieu, and a surveillance zone in another 46. In both cases, a series of restrictions are imposed, in particular on movements, and fairs, markets or bird exhibitions are prohibited.

On November 8, France increased the risk of avian flu to its maximum level, at that time due to infections by migratory birds, and this implies above all the confinement of animals of the farms.

In practice, birds on farms with more than 50 animals must be safe throughout the country and both food and water must also be protected. The objective is to prevent migratory birds can access food or drink and thus cross contamination occurs.

From August 1 to December 22, they had been detected in France 12 spotlights of the disease in poultry farms. It was the fifth country with the most cases registered in that period after Hungary (188), Italy (31), Poland (20) and Germany (18).