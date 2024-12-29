premiere
The Norwegian scored the final 0-2 for City after Leicester wasted several clear chances to tie
The second victory in 14 games was bittersweet. As the year of Manchester City. The team he leads Pep Guardiola I couldn’t stumble again. He was playing at the Leicester stadium, a club sunk in the relegation zone, and was forced to…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Haaland #scores #avoids #mistake #Guardiolas #500th #game
Leave a Reply