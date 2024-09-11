In this case, however, it attracted attention for an image that should indicate what will be announced.

There source It is precisely Diandong Langke Lu Xun, a Chinese leaker who – according to what is indicated by English sources – is a well-known and reliable name. His leaks are obviously in Chinese and therefore often do not make the leap to the continent.

As September progresses, gamers await new video game announcements from major publishers. An excellent venue to discover news about upcoming games will be the Tokyo Game Show, which is especially dedicated to Eastern developers. What’s new? According to a leaker, there will be an announcement of a new game at TGS, and according to fan analysis, it seems possible that it is a new game from Like a Dragon the saga once known as Yakuza in the West.

Tokyo Game Show 2024 Leak Image

As you can see below, an image has been shared showing an arm with a dragon tattoo on it. There are other interesting parts too. First of all, the size of the original image is 919×920, which should indicate that the announcement date is September 19 and 20, and finally the writing at the bottom, the “size” of the poster, which if read as a binary sequence (note that the numbers are grouped in blocks using the background) translates to 202502 or 2025/02 or February 2025.

The image of the Chinese leaker showing an arm with a dragon tattoo on it

The hypothesis at this point is that this is a game of Like a Dragon as the RGG Summit 2024 takes place on September 20. There was also talk of a State of Play on September 19th, so one possibility is that the game will be given an early reveal at Sony’s show before being shown off in more detail at the developer’s show.

Furthermore, the discussion in Chinese is titled “No haircut changes this year. See you at TGS!”. In this case, it could be a reference to Kazuma Kiryu changing his haircut in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

Obviously they are all speculations and not official informationbut in any case there are many elements that point the finger in a specific direction. We just have to wait and see in detail if he is right: fortunately there is not much time left. Let’s hope it is not Yakuza Wars.