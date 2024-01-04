According to Jones, buying the game will send a message to tyranny and, we suspect, to his own as well Bank account .

Alex Jones, the king of US conspiracy theorists a character much loved by the far right, has his own official video game : Alex Jones: NWO Wars (NWO stands for New World Order). It can be purchased on Steam for €21.77 (€17.41 introductory offer).

Stop those Bills

In general Alex Jones: NWO Wars is a run and gun in which you guide an unusually good-looking Jones who has to deal with terrifying monsters such as a Biden dragon, various creatures that shoot rainbows, witches that kidnap children, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates and all the other fictional enemies so dear to a certain political vision.

To the aid of our hero there are characters who gravitate around his environment, that of the American Alt-Right, like a Donald Trump super hero version.

For those who don't know him, Alex Jones is an ardent supporter of many conspiracy theories, as well as manager of InfoWars, a site repeatedly condemned for spreading false news. The title of the game comes from one of these theories, that of the lunar conspiracy, according to which governments and businesses around the world are in cahoots to create a “New World Order”, using as means: “deliberately planned economic crises, sophisticated technologies of surveillance and artificial terrorist attacks that fuel collective hysteria”.

Now you can stop all this by purchasing his video game. You can find it at this address. Soros is not included in the price.