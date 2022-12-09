For some time we have heard that, despite the commercial failure that was Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, a new installment starring the industry’s favorite marsupial, was in development. Well, after multiple hints, during The Game Awards it was confirmed that Crash Team Rumble is a reality.

This will be an installment focused on the multiplayer, where teams of four against four will fight competitively. Crash Team Rumble It will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series sometime in 2023.

Via: The Game Awards