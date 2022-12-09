Today the official release date of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, an action video game that serves as the direct sequel to that 2019 release, has been revealed, and along with this announcement it was confirmed that there will also be a physical special edition. It brings the most interesting objects for all fans of the galaxy far, far away.

On this occasion, it seems that they are not going to release it for general sale to the public, but that it will be sold neither more nor less than with Limited Run, its price will be $300 USD, and it will include the following objects in the collectible box:

– Full-size Cal Kestis functional lightsaber hilt

– Blade sold separately

– Premium Magnetic Case (holds lightsaber hilt)

– Certificate of authenticity

– Official steel book

– Physical copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition on PlayStation 5

Remember that the video game is released on March 17, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Via: Limited Run Games