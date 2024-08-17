The team behind the anime of Attack on Titan announced that a new movie based on this series is on the way, and its name is Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACKA trailer is available, and according to plan, its release will be on November 8, 2024.

The date mentioned above corresponds only to Japan, but a release outside of this country should not be ruled out, especially if we take into account the popularity of this series.

This film is a compilation of the last two parts of the television anime. That is, Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERSwhich are thus converted into a film with a duration of 145 minutes.

The production is directed by the series director, Yuichiro Hayashi, at the MAPPA studio. Regarding this new film that tells the story in a continuous manner, there are comments from this creative.

Fountain: MAPPA.

Hayashi, speaking about Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACKhe commented ‘I originally drew the storyboards [para THE FINAL CHAPTERS] with the idea that they would be seen as a single film’.

To the above, he added ‘So, to have the opportunity for the whole world to see it in the best possible environment, the cinema, is a dream come true for me.’It should be noted that this film will have some changes from the TV anime.

◤￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣◥

「進撃の巨人」完結編

🔥

◣＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿◢ November 2024, August 8 (2024)

劇場版「進撃の巨人」完結編

THE LAST ATTACK The Final Season完結編（前編）（後編）を

本編カットブラッシュアップ

5.1chサラウンド音響にて… pic.twitter.com/9jNpLUKjLB — アニメ「進撃の巨人」公式アカウント (@anime_shingeki) August 17, 2024

Yuichiro Hayashi anticipated that Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK will have updated graphics from the original versions. The main theme will be To You 2,000… or… 20,000 Years From Now… from Linked Horizon and the sound will be updated to 5.1 surround sound.

Is it possible for Crunchyroll to bring this movie to the West? This service handles anime outside of the Land of the Rising Sun, so it might well be the most feasible option.

Fountain: MAPPA.

Among other news, a new Virtual Reality video game based on the series is on the way, and someone very skilled recreated a part of its world… in Minecraft!

Apart from Attack on Titan have more information of anime in TierraGamer.