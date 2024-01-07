The recent open letter from the 23 Umbrian mayors to the leaders of the Region reiterated the theme of great relevance for the entire community of off road enthusiasts and for the inhabitants or visitors of the most pristine natural areas. The decision to liberalize the access of motor vehicles to the minor roads of Umbria, without explicit prohibitions, has in fact led to the signing of the famous letter to the mayors of the Municipalities of Allerona, Assisi, Baschi, Castel Viscardo, Castiglione del Lago, Città di Castello, Corciano, Costacciaro, Fossato di Vico, Guardea, Gubbio, Montecchio, Monte Santa Maria Tiberina, Montecchio, Narni, Paciano, Pietralunga, San Giustino, San Venanzo, Scheggia and Pascelupo, Sigillo, Spello and Spoleto.

Yes, because the concern of the mayors – who have united to ask for a suspension of the entry into force of this legislation – is that this innovation could have serious consequences for the environment and for slow tourism, which characterizes the Umbrian region. While 4×4 enthusiasts will certainly find trap-signage, lacking and lacking in clarity.

The amendment proposed by councilor Puletti, which led to the liberalization of motor vehicles on minor roads, raises a series of questions. First of all, the ban on the transit of motor vehicles is limited only to cases in which the appropriate signs are displayed. This means that, until the signs are installed, all paths, mule tracks and firebreaks will become accessible to cars and motorbikes. In short, a “free all” which isn't even good for off road enthusiasts because it doesn't actually make it clear where you can and can't go.

In fact, the mayors, in their letter, rightly underline that the entry into force of this legislation would put the municipalities in difficulty, since they will have to invest economic resources that they do not have to adapt to the new legislation. The sections of municipal competence will require maintenance and it will be necessary to provide tables that do not yet have a defined content. This means that municipalities will have to face unexpected expenses (which they obviously won't face) and that motorcyclists will have to deal with ineffective signage.

And the case of Umbria is central for all of Italy: this region is known for its slow tourism, which is based on the discovery of places through paths, mule tracks and nature trails. And it is also one of the most loved by enduro enthusiasts. Except that this apparent liberalization of the passage of motor vehicles puts everyone at risk, both tourism and enduro lovers.