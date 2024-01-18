The residents of the Netherlands are now trying to get back to their lives after the shocking news that the RDW had accidentally issued politically biased license plates. Victim support will undoubtedly continue to work overtime. Or was it all a lot of fuss for nothing? Because how many people have actually handed in their 'wrong' BBB license plate?

Small step back for those who have just crawled out from under a rock: the RDW uses a list of prohibited license plates that includes the abbreviations of political parties. Probably because the BoerBurgerBeweging is a relatively young party, the abbreviation BBB was not yet on the blacklist. And so the RDW accidentally issued license plates for commercial vehicles with the letters BBB on them.

You can exchange your BBB license plate for free

The RDW admitted that it was a mistake and stopped this series after 42 BBB license plates. Commercial vehicles now have a license plate with a 'D'. Anyone who received such a BBB license plate may apply for a new license plate from the RDW free of charge. For example, if the VVD were to buy a new ballot box, we understand that they do not want to run with BBB.

But in general people don't seem to care much. Of all 42 BBB license plates, not one has yet been exchanged, the RDW reports to TopGear Netherlands. We even think that people, even if they have no affinity with the political party, will find it funny to drive with a license plate that was so controversial. A little bit of history, now.

Cars with year zero?

Some of the BBB plates will currently still show year of manufacture '0' if you run them through a license plate checker. According to the RDW, the license plate does not show the year of manufacture if the cars have not yet been registered. For example, these are ten Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo's and Ford Transit Connect which received the very first BBB license plate. You can see the complete list of cars at the bottom of the page.

These cars with BBB license plates are for sale

There is even a seller who sees it as a nice selling point. That's how one becomes Maxus Deliver 9 offered with a 'unique BBB license plate'. Other owners you can buy out now are those of an import Peugeot BoxerAn Caddy from 2017An others from 2018 and finally another Transit. Great if you ever start a license plate museum.

These cars have the license plate