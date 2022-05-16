The National Police agent next to the old man whose life he saved. / National Police

A National Police agent saves the life of an old man who was choking by executing the Heimlinch maneuver. The policeman, off duty, was driving his vehicle when he saw how a group of people were asking for help from the terrace of an establishment in the Region. Immediately, he left his car and ran to the place, where he verified that an 83-year-old man had a bluish face and could not breathe. It was at this time that he began to practice the Heimlich maneuver.

It is a first aid procedure that consists of performing abdominal compressions with the intention of unblocking the respiratory tract, which on this occasion was blocked by a piece of food. The quick intervention of this off-duty agent, applying this effective first aid technique, allowed a life to be saved.