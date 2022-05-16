Rosario and Giulia. These are the names of the two Corleonese boys who died in the terrible traffic accident on Saturday night

An entire community, that of Corleone, woke up yesterday morning and learned the news of a terrible traffic accident that took place during the night, in which unfortunately they lost their lives two boys very young people of the place. The car they were traveling in went off the road and there was nothing for them to do. The other two young people who were with them in the car were serious.

A macabre appointment which unfortunately never fails, is that of fatal accidents on weekends. There are several people who lost their lives on Italian roads again this week.

Yesterday afternoon, in Piedmont, a family was completely devastated. Sebastiana 54-year-old dentist, lost his life instantly in the frontal crash between his motorcycle and an oncoming car.

The same car also hit the motorcycle on which they were also traveling wife and the 8 year old daughter of the dentist. The two of them are alive, but the conditions are very serious.

Then another tragedy happened in the night between Saturday and Sunday, on State Road 118 near Lionheartin Sicily.

Rosario Leto 16 years old and Giulia Sorrentino 18 of them lost their lives in the terrible accident involving the Fiat Punto on which they were traveling. They were both sitting in the back seats and when the car went off the road, they were thrown out of the windows.

Driving the car and the passenger seat were there two of their friendsaged 19 and 17, who sustained very serious injuries and now they are struggling to live.

Condolences for the death of the two Corleonese boys

Heartbreaking the scene that they found before rescuers arrived on the spot and the familieswake up with the dramatic phone call in the middle of the night.

The mourning not only affected the families of the victims of the accident, but inevitably also the whole community of Corleone.

Mayor Nicolò Nicolosiin a touching post on social media, he wanted to show his condolences and that of the whole administration: