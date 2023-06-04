It has become a mysterious respiratory virus that grabs the limelight from Covid-19 and from respiratory syncytial viruses, after a rise in cases of infection with it earlier this year, which prompted companies to race to prepare vaccines against it, according to what was reported by the medicalxpress.com website, which specializes in the field of health and medicine.

About one in five patients with lung disease in the United States who were tested last March for the disease called human metapneumovirus, for short, hMPV, showed signs of the disease, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The rise in infection with this mysterious virus reflects the spread of other viruses after the emerging Corona virus pandemic, such as influenza, which subsided during the closures and reappeared with the expiration of the measures to prevent the Covid-19 epidemic.

The virus, a relatively obscure cousin of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), can cause infections such as bronchitis or pneumonia that can be severe in children and the elderly, according to the CDC.

“The disease activity has returned to normal patterns,” said Scott Polley, a spokesman for the Centers for Disease Control. “Companies continue their efforts to develop effective prevention in anticipation of future outbreaks.”

In this context, at least five US companies are developing treatments and vaccines, some of which are combined with doses against the most common syncytial respiratory viruses, but none of them have yet progressed to late-stage trials that usually precede entering the market.

Ecosavax Corporation

Icosavax Inc., based in Seattle, Washington, announced positive results from early human trials last week for a combined vaccine between respiratory syncytial virus and human post-pneumonia virus for the elderly. Both viruses have been shown to contribute significantly to viral pneumonia in adults and children, and few treatments are available. The company’s CEO, Adam Simpson, says it plans to start a trial later this year.

“We believe that with the HPV virus, we will be able to double the protection against viral pneumonia experienced by older people” compared to getting a vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus only, Simpson adds, stressing that recent CDC data show that treating the virus The following for human pneumonia represents a ‘major unmet need’.

“Moderna”

Moderna, a major player in the production of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines, is recruiting for a similar combination dose trial. Some of the participants have already received doses, according to papers dating back to May.

“Alofir”

AlloVir Inc., based in Massachusetts, is conducting an early clinical trial to treat respiratory infections including human metapneumovirus in high-risk patients.

“Valeneva C”

Valneva SE has completed laboratory work to develop a vaccine and is exploring partnerships to develop a combination shot. Valneva CEO Thomas Lengelbach said the virus is “the second-largest respiratory medical need” and this year’s peak in cases “makes us even more determined to find the right partner to advance our human post-pneumonia virus (HPV) vaccine as soon as possible.”

Ananta Pharmaceuticals

The company (Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc) is developing an oral antiviral treatment. She said she expected a vaccine candidate combining RSV/HPV to be selected in the last three months of the year. The company’s CEO, Jay Lawley, said the recent increase in cases of this mysterious virus does not change the company’s plans, but provides “an additional sense of urgency to our program and helps raise awareness of the virus.”