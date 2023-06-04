Deportivo Cruz Azul will have its first complete tournament under the orders of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti and will have the objective of turning it back into a competitive team with aspirations to win the Apertura 2023 championship.
In this way, in La Noria they have started to work and in recent days they have consummated several casualties such as Ramiro Funes Mori, Jaiber Jiménez, José Martínez, Julio César Domínguez, Michael Estrada, Gonzalo Carneiroamong others that are to be confirmed.
And, in turn, they are in several negotiations to complete several of their potential reinforcements while waiting for them to become official.
Not only the Sacred Flock is interested in the services of the striker of the Sporting Kansas City, Alan Pulidobut also the celestial picture where the ‘Tuca‘ would redirect to the Aztec element.
Therefore, there is not only the interest of Rogelio Funes Mori, because the team needs to strengthen its offense very well. for now, Matheus Doria, Eduardo Aguirre And till Camilo Vargas, They have sounded like possible reinforcements, these first two mentioned with apparently their arrival fixed to the team, so it would become real in the next few hours.
Likewise, before a possible exit of Jesus Crownthe Machine has in its sights the Colombian and two-time champion with the rojinegros Camilo Vargas.
