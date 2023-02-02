A mysterious disease has spread in a village in central Ivory Coast since the end of last year, killing 20 people, most of them children, according to a new toll made by local sources today, Thursday.
“The death toll was 12 until January 26. But it increased on Thursday, as twenty people died, including two adults,” said Paul Kouassi, head of the youth association in the village of “Kebou-Kankoro”, about twenty kilometers from the city of Bouaké.
Other residents of the village confirmed the death toll.
Kouasseh explained that the deceased adults were two women, aged 60 and 70, who both died in a hospital in Bouaké, “after showing the same symptoms as the first deaths, which are vomiting and diarrhea.”
Also recently, 33 residents of “Kabo-Cancro” were admitted to the University Hospital of Bouaké on the background of similar symptoms, according to medical sources.
Two ministers visited the village in December after the first death was recorded, and Health Minister Pierre Demba visited on January 31 to assess the situation, according to Kwasieh.
