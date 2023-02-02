He has been in Peru for 15 days and already wants to fly to Mexico! Sheyla Rojas has certain difficulties with the United States authorities that prevent her from leaving the country.

Sheyla Rojas It has been in Peru for approximately 15 days, far from ‘Sir Winston’. The model had a conversation with the drivers of “América hoy” and, among all the topics discussed, she commented on the difficulties she has to return to Mexico. Through a dynamic of questions and answers, Ethel Pozo asked her about the reasons for her stay in our country, without imagining that her influencer would tell about the problem she has with the United States embassy.

Why can’t Sheyla Rojas return to Mexico?

“America Today” included the Innocent or Guilty game and Sheyla Rojas had to answer all the questions on the show. Ethel Pozo indicated: “She is accused of having returned to Peru only so that ‘Sir Winston’ misses her, she feels her absence and awaits her with a new million-dollar gift. Does she plead guilty or innocent?”

Sheyla Rojas indicated that Luis Miguel Galarza could not travel to Peru, since he underwent an appendix operation and was in serious health. Finally, she told that she could not take care of him because she does not have his passports at hand.

“I cannot travel because I am without passports… I came punctually for my appointment at the United States embassy to process my visa, and they kept my passport. Today I am 15 business days from my appointment, which was on January 11, and they told me that I had to wait that number of days for them to give me the answer to my visa. And, well, I have to wait here trapped and I can’t travel because they have my passport,” he revealed.

Sheyla Rojas reveals that her partner is not in good health. Photo: LR composition/capture from América TV/ Instagram/@SheylaRojas

‘Sir Winston’ was about to die, reveals Sheyla Rojas

During this dynamic, Sheyla Rojas commented that her partner was in serious health for several days and, therefore, had to undergo emergency surgery due to the severe ailments he presented.

“He was going to come last week, but they had to admit him and have an emergency operation because he was about to have peritonitis. He has had super bad days and couldn’t eat. I send my fat man a kiss, I know he is recovering, ”he revealed.