Jessica DeLoach posted a video on TikTok detailing how two months ago she noticed something in her two-year-old daughter’s ear.

“It seemed serious, as if she pushed some food into her ear,” she said, noting that she decided to take her daughter quickly to see a doctor.

“The cleaning was very painful, as the child has to be kept still to remove things safely. The two-year-old does not understand what the doctor is trying to do.”

The shocking surprise was when the doctor discovered two ticks in the girl’s ear.

In this regard, the mother said that the reason her daughter was exposed to ticks was that she was outside with her while she was doing yard work the day before, expressing her happiness that she was not exposed to serious complications..

And she confirmed that she had decided to publish the video clip on “Tik Tok” with the aim of “raising the level of awareness among the people about ticks, before the start of its spread season in the summer season.”.

She added: “Other parents have told me of similar experiences, with ticks even being passed on to children from dogs. I knew this was happening more often than I ever imagined.”.

Lyme disease, transmitted by ticks, is on the rise, as well as babesiosis, a disease that can cause flu-like symptoms.

To avoid ticks, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding wooded areas with high grass when possible, and thoroughly checking clothing, tools, and pets after spending time outside.