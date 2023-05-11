The Federal National Court was unable to evaluate the referee’s referral, requested two days after the deadline

The dispute between José Mourinho and the referee Marco Serra will have no repercussions for the Piedmontese whistle. The National Federal Tribunal, presided over by Roberto Proietti, declared the referral against the Hague license holder inadmissible.

At the basis of the decision there is a delay in the deadlines for the referral. The Federal Prosecutor’s Office had in fact decided to close the Serra case due to the lack of a foundational proof that would demonstrate with certainty the insulting sentences uttered against the Special One. However, the decision was not shared by the Coni Attorney General who asked to proceed against the referee and communicated it to the FIGC Attorney Giuseppe Chinè on 17 April, while the deadline for deferring expired on the 15th. Federal National Court could not evaluate it.

THE EPISODE — See also Karim Benzema warms up the return leg of the Champions League against Chelsea The facts date back to last February 28 when, during Cremonese-Roma, Serra – in the role of fourth official – had become the protagonist on the sideline of a heated argument with Mourinho. It was the sentence that sent the Portuguese into a rage: “Everyone is taking you for the f …, go home, go home” pronounced by Serra. The episode had cost the Giallorossi coach a two-match ban (who had continued the confrontation in the locker room), while the referee – who had been accused of violating art. 4 of the Sports Justice Code and the Hague Code of Conduct – will not discount anything.

May 11 – 7.38pm

