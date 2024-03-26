A joint operation by the Mossos, the Civil Guard and Customs Surveillance ended this Tuesday with a mosso d'esquadra arrested accused of money laundering. The operation is linked to an intervention involving more than 600 kilos of cocaine in 2022 in the province, according to police sources. The case is under seal of proceedings.

The joint operation has been carried out since early in the morning, with the three bodies involved in the case. The arrest was carried out by the Internal Affairs Division (DAI) of the Catalan police. The origin of the investigation is the largest cocaine seizure carried out in Lleida, with 620 kilos seized hidden in a rotor that had been sent from Panama to the port of Barcelona, ​​and from there transferred to the Catalan city.

Last summer, in a previous phase, agents arrested fifteen people whom they accuse of being involved in a criminal organization and trafficking drugs. In another operation in early March, Catalan police arrested another mosso for allegedly trafficking cocaine, unrelated to this case.

